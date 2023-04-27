On March 31, 2023, Mabwell announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved MAILISHU, a denosumab biosimilar, for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture. MAILISHU was developed by Mabwell's wholly owned subsidiary, T-Mab. Mabwell stated that MAILISHU is the world's second approved biosimilar to denosumab, following the NMPA's approval of Luye Pharma Group's BOYOBEI (denosumab) in November 2022. In the United States, denosumab is marketed by Amgen under the trade names PROLIA and XGEVA.

