ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As from 7th November 2023, the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents (Hague Convention) was brought into force in China, with China having acceded to the Hague Convention on 8th March 2023.

This means that the procedure for authentication of public documents for our Chinese clients is simplified, such that there is no longer a need for us to go through the long, time-consuming process of making an application to the Seychelles Chinese Embassy Consular for this service. Going forward, we only have to obtain an Apostille for the documents from the Registrar of the Seychelles Supreme Court Office.

The announcement was made officially yesterday in a joint press conference between the Seychelles Chinese Embassy Consulate, Mr Mu Jianfeng and the Registrar of the Judiciary of Seychelles at Palais De Justice.

This is a most welcomed and positive development for the offshore financial industry!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.