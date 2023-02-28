Background

On 17 February 2023, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) issued for public comments the Interim Measures for the Administration of Interconnection and Cooperation between the Interest Rate Swap Markets of the Mainland and Hong Kong (Draft for Comments)1 (the "Draft Swap Connect Measures"). The public comment period is open until 4 March 2023.

Soliciting public comments for the Draft Swap Connect Measures is the latest move since the PBoC, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a joint announcement on 4 July 2022, which officially confirmed the future launch of the Swap Connect (the "Joint Announcement")2. According to PBoC in a separate explanatory statement on the Draft Swap Connect Measures3, the Swap Connect initiative is designed to facilitate the participation of offshore investors in the onshore RMB interest rate swap (IRS) markets, considering that RMB interest risk management needs of overseas investors have been steadily increasing in recent years in response to the constant improvements to the opening-up of China Inter-bank Bond Market (CIBM)4.

Further to our previous newsletter on the Swap Connect on 7 July 20225, we would like to share with you the key takeaways of the Draft Swap Connect Measures, especially the differences compared with the PBoC Q&A (the "Q&A") released along with the Joint Announcement6. The capitalized terms referenced herein but not otherwise defined have the same meanings given to them in our previous newsletter.

Key takeaways

In general the Draft Swap Connect Measures have provided a high-level framework for the Swap Connect and are consistent with the operating model described in the Joint Announcement and Q&A back in 2022. Further to the Joint Announcement and Q&A, the Draft Swap Connect Measures have newly provided the followings:

Eligible offshore investors. Article 4 of the Draft Swap Connect Measures provides that offshore investors that meet the requirements of PBoC and have completed the filing procedure to access CIBM would be able to participate in the Northbound Swap Connect. Therefore, we believe all foreign investors that have entered CIBM under either CIBM Direct or Bond Connect should be eligible investors under the Swap Connect, subject to PBoC's further clarification on its requirements.

While not specified under the Draft Swap Connect Measures, offshore trading platforms and clearing institutions will likely be under an obligation to report to CFETS and SHCH (as applicable) if they discover any suspected violations under the Northbound Swap Connect.





Offshore investors may only participate in Northbound Swap Connect transactions for risk management purposes, and the Hong Kong Clearing Banks are tasked with ensuring foreign exchange transactions by offshore investors are based on the actual and reasonable needs under the Northbound Swap Connect. As part of CFETS' marketing monitoring obligations discussed above and considering its role as a trading platform under CIBM Direct, Bond Connect and Swap Connect, we believe CFETS may also be involved in the monitoring of bond holdings and relevant IRS positions of offshore investors to implement risk management purpose requirements. Trading quota. The Northbound Trading of Swap Connect will be subject to a trading quota which will be adjusted in due course based on market conditions.

The Northbound Trading of Swap Connect will be subject to a trading quota which will be adjusted in due course based on market conditions. Regulators' cooperation. PBoC, SFC, HKMA and financial regulators in other jurisdictions will establish cooperation arrangements with each other to jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors in cross-border investments and enhance anti-money laundering.

Outlook

When the Joint Announcement was made in July 2022, the Swap Connect was said to be launched in 6 months, in January 2023. The issuance of the Draft Swap Connect Measures offers a positive signal to the market that the Swap Connect is indeed forthcoming. We expect that the Draft Swap Connect Measures will be finalized soon, followed by the implementing rules of each relevant financial infrastructure. We will continue to keep a close eye on material developments and update you in a timely manner.

Footnotes

