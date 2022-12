ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from China

2023 – ASIC Enforcement Priorities Sophie Grace Pty Ltd ASIC's enforcement priorities for 2023 focus on greenwashing and predatory lending, and interrupting investment scams.

Director disqualified for breach of SMSF rules ClarkeKann Lawyers This case affirms the stringent standards expected of a director of a corporate trustee of an SMSF.

Rising interest rates: what happens if you can't pay your mortgage? Rostron Carlyle Rojas If you are struggling to pay your mortgage, it is important you are aware of the process and the options available to you.

Investing For Impact: An Overview Of The Indian Landscape BTG Legal Companies the world over are increasingly being judged on their sustainability or ‘ESG' (environmental, social and governance) practices.

Section 138 Of Negotiable Instruments Act: Overview Singhania & Co A cheque is a widely used method of payment and post-dated cheques are frequently used in various transactions in business life.