ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from China

FACT SHEET: Key AFSL Requirements Holley Nethercote Outline of the key requirements required for applying for and obtaining an AFSL.

FACT SHEET – Should I have my own AFSL? Holley Nethercote Advantages and disadvantages of holding your own licence to provide financial services.

FACT SHEET: Do I need an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL)? Holley Nethercote Holding an AFSL issued by ASIC authorises you and your representatives to provide financial services to clients.

Securing the repayment of loans - mortgages and securities Holman Webb A mortgage is the preferred way for a lender to secure its debt until the loan has been repaid in full.

Venture Capital Funds, Rendering Services Of Asset Management, Are Not Liable To Service Tax Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan The Karnataka High Court has set aside the CESTAT Order which had held that a Venture Capital Fund (VCF) set up as a Trust is a ‘distinct entity' separate...