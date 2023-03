ARTICLE

The Curious Case Of Digital Lending Norms: Decoding RBI's FAQs IndusLaw Recently, the Reserve Bank of India has issued the Frequently Asked Questions dated February 15, 2023, as a step towards addressing some of the issues faced by the relevant stakeholders in furtherance to the guidelines on Digital Lending as published by the RBI in September 02, 2022.

Amendments To SEBI Regulations On Issue And Listing Of Non-convertible Securities JSA The Securities and Exchange Board of India has amended the SEBI Regulations, 2021 by way of the SEBI Regulations, 2023.

New Overseas Investment Regulations And Rules ALMT Legal The Central Government recently notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 ("Rules"). In furtherance to these Rules, the Reserve Bank of India...

InvIT And REIT Regulations: Recent Amendments S&R Associates The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") issued amendments on February 14, 2023, to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014...

The Legal Framework Of Venture Capital Investment In India King, Stubb & Kasiva Venture Capital in India refers to the funding supplied by venture capitalists in India, who make investments in startups or relatively young, high-growth businesses with the potential...