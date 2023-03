ARTICLE

Proposals Under The Finance Bill 2023 And Impact Of The Recent Supreme Court Decisions In Relation To Charitable Trusts Khaitan & Co LLP The Finance Act 2021 had amended Section 10(23C) and Section 11 of Income Tax Act, 1961, to prevent claiming application of corpus as application of income by charitable institution.

InvIT And REIT Regulations: Recent Amendments S&R Associates The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") issued amendments on February 14, 2023, to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014...

JSA Newsletter - Finance JSA This Newsletter sets out some of the key legislative and regulatory updates in the banking and finance space for the month of December 2022.

It Depends – The "how-to" of death benefits in SMSFs Cooper Grace Ward There are quite a lot of things for trustees of SMSFs to deal with when a member of the SMSF dies.

New Overseas Investment Regulations And Rules ALMT Legal The Central Government recently notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 ("Rules"). In furtherance to these Rules, the Reserve Bank of India...