China Imposes New Export Controls On Aviation And Aerospace Equipment

Washington, D.C. (June 26, 2024) - On May 30, 2024, China's Ministry of Commerce, in conjunction with the General Administration of Customs and the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, announced new export controls on select aviation and aerospace-related equipment and technologies. These controls, set to take effect on July 1, 2024, cover four main categories of items: equipment and technology for manufacturing aerospace structures and engines; gas turbine manufacturing equipment and technology; spacesuit window-related items; and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fiber products.

The move appears to be part of China's broader efforts to tighten oversight of sensitive technologies with potential military applications. According to the official announcement, the controls aim to safeguard national security interests and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation. Under the new regulations, exports of designated items will require export licenses from Chinese authorities.

The scope of the controls is notably broad, covering not only finished products but also intermediate products, raw materials, equipment, molds, and technical data related to design, production, and manufacturing. This comprehensive approach reflects China's growing focus on regulating dual-use technologies that have both civilian and potential military applications.

Particularly noteworthy is the emphasis on controlling software and technical information. The announcement specifically mention design drawings, process specifications, process parameters, processing procedures, and simulation data as controlled items. This focus on non-physical technologies highlights the increasing importance of intellectual property and technical know-how in export control regimes.

The introduction of these controls comes amid ongoing tensions between China and Western countries over technology transfer and national security concerns. The move follows similar actions by the United States to restrict exports of certain technologies to China. This development could potentially affect global trade in aerospace components and technologies, disrupting existing supply relationships and international cooperation in aerospace research and development.

Companies operating in the aerospace and aviation sectors should carefully review their product portfolios against the new control list to identify affected items. They should also assess the impact on current and planned exports to and imports from China and consider establishing or updating internal compliance programs to address the new requirements.

This development underscores the increasing complexity of global export control regimes and the need for companies to maintain robust compliance measures in the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. As the implementation date approaches, businesses should stay alert for any further guidance or clarifications from Chinese authorities to ensure full compliance with the new regulations.

