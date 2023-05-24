China:
Torres Talks Trade Podcast Season 2 Episode 7 China In Context
24 May 2023
Torres Trade Law, PLLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this week's episode, host Olga Torres is joined by Matt
Bell, Senior Managing Director and Leader of Export Controls,
Sanctions, and Trade at FTI Consulting, to discuss China's
historic rise and trajectory, recommendations for de-risking as a
U.S. or Chinese company and increased geopolitical risks flowing
down to industry.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from China
International Investment Dispute Settlement Mechanism In India
LEGALLANDS LLP
The usual scenario which has played out over a long period of time, whenever there arises a claim out of an investor-state dispute, is that the parties to the dispute tend to immediately move towards arbitration as the mode of dispute settlement.
Foreign Trade Policy 2023 – An Analysis
TPM Consultants
The Government of India announced the much-anticipated Foreign Trade Policy 2023 earlier this month. The previous Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 was extended till 31st March 2023, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatile geo-political situation.