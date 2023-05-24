self

In this week's episode, host Olga Torres is joined by Matt Bell, Senior Managing Director and Leader of Export Controls, Sanctions, and Trade at FTI Consulting, to discuss China's historic rise and trajectory, recommendations for de-risking as a U.S. or Chinese company and increased geopolitical risks flowing down to industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.