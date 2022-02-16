ARTICLE

2021 saw enduring trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Under the first year of the Biden administration, the U.S. continued to take a firm stance in its foreign sanctions policies on China. In response, China has developed its own sanctions and export control regime as a critical legal infrastructure to counter the foreign sanctions pressure.

In the absence of a crystal ball, a number of developments and trends from last year can be identified that may help to navigate the risk landscape in 2022.

Takeaways

The steady increase in the use of sanctions and export controls, principally by the United States but also by U.S. allies and partners, is unlikely to abate in the near future. The adoption of resistant frameworks by China has driven multinationals to consider the gamut of regulations affecting their business, including those of both China and other countries. The adaptiveness of sanctions and export controls compliance programs is therefore essential to address increasing and ever-evolving compliance challenges. Additionally, for companies to better assess, monitor and manage relevant risk exposures will require a multidisciplinary approach and expertise, including legal advice from both China and other relevant jurisdictions, as well as compliance and operations specialists with relevant knowledge, experience and technology to assist with effective risk identification and mitigation.

