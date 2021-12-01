ARTICLE

China's newly launched blocking statutes have been widely reported in the news. What are they, what are they blocking, and why should international businesses care? This three-minute video will give you a bird's-eye view with a particular focus on conducting investigations and litigation in China and responding to U.S. enforcement inquiries.

