China:
Understanding China's Blocking Statutes Within Three Minutes
01 December 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
China's newly launched blocking statutes have been widely
reported in the news. What are they, what are they blocking, and
why should international businesses care? This three-minute video will give you a
bird's-eye view with a particular focus on conducting
investigations and litigation in China and responding to U.S.
enforcement inquiries.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
