China:
중국 2022년 리튬이온전지 업계 생산액 1조 2000억 위안 돌파
최근
공업정보화부
발표에 따르면
중국의
리튬이온전지 업계
생산량은 2022년에도
계속 급성장하고
있다.산업규모가
지속적으로
확대되여 업종의
총생산액이 1조
2000억원을
돌파하였다.22년
중국의 전국
리튬이온전지
생산량은
750킬로와트시 (GWh) 로
전년 대비 130% 이상
증가했으며, 그 중
에너지 저장형은
100GWh를 돌파했다.
중국
리튬이온전지의
업계 응용 속도가
22년
빨라졌다.리튬이온
배터리는
신에너지자동차 및
풍력 태양열 에너지
저장, 통신 에너지
저장, 가정용 에너지
저장 등 에너지 저장
분야에서 굴기를
가속화하는 동시에
성장 기회의 시기를
맞이했다.22년 중국
전역의
신에너지자동차
동력전지 탑재량은
약 295GWh이며, 에너지
축적 리튬전지 누적
탑재량 증가율은 130%
를 넘는다.22년
중국의 전국
리튬이온 배터리
수출 총액은 3426억 5000만
위안으로 전년 대비
86.7% 증가하여
신에너지의 고효율
개발 이용과 세계
경제 사회의 녹색
저탄소 전환에
적극적인 기여를
하였다.
