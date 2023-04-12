최근 공업정보화부 발표에 따르면 중국의 리튬이온전지 업계 생산량은 2022년에도 계속 급성장하고 있다.산업규모가 지속적으로 확대되여 업종의 총생산액이 1조 2000억원을 돌파하였다.22년 중국의 전국 리튬이온전지 생산량은 750킬로와트시 (GWh) 로 전년 대비 130% 이상 증가했으며, 그 중 에너지 저장형은 100GWh를 돌파했다.

중국 리튬이온전지의 업계 응용 속도가 22년 빨라졌다.리튬이온 배터리는 신에너지자동차 및 풍력 태양열 에너지 저장, 통신 에너지 저장, 가정용 에너지 저장 등 에너지 저장 분야에서 굴기를 가속화하는 동시에 성장 기회의 시기를 맞이했다.22년 중국 전역의 신에너지자동차 동력전지 탑재량은 약 295GWh이며, 에너지 축적 리튬전지 누적 탑재량 증가율은 130% 를 넘는다.22년 중국의 전국 리튬이온 배터리 수출 총액은 3426억 5000만 위안으로 전년 대비 86.7% 증가하여 신에너지의 고효율 개발 이용과 세계 경제 사회의 녹색 저탄소 전환에 적극적인 기여를 하였다.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.