このほど中国太陽光発電業界年度大会2021で明らかになったところによると、太陽光発電の製造側が今年に入り力強く成長する勢いを見せている。ポリシリコンの第1-3四半期の生産量は前年同期比24.1％増の36万トン、シリコンチップは同54.2％増の165GW、バッテリーは同54.6％増の147GW、モジュールは同58.5％増の130GWだった。

海外市場の需要増と価格上昇の二重の影響を受け、太陽光発電製品の輸出額は今年1-10月に大幅に増加し、同44.6％増の約231億ドルとなった。

今年1-10月の太陽光新規発電設備容量は同34％増の約29.31GWで、うち家庭用は13.6GWで太陽光新規発電設備容量全体の約46.4％を占めた。

出所：人民網

