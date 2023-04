ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from China

Green Buildings And Energy Efficiency: The India Story S&R Associates With 10 million new homes required to be built every year to keep pace with Indian housing demand, significant opportunities exist with regard to establishing new techniques in climate-responsive construction.

What Does A Minns Government Mean For Energy Projects And The Environment In NSW? Herbert Smith Freehills The NSW election on 25 March has resulted in a change of government. A Chris Minns-led Labor team will form a government with an interim Ministry sworn in on Tuesday, 28 March 2023.

India's Commitment To Clean Energy: Laws & Regulations Alaya Legal Despite being abundant in various renewable energy sources, the share of such sources in power generation in the country remains negligible.

Carbon Credits: An Overview Spice Route Legal Greenhouse Gases ("GHGs") emissions as a result of human activity have had a most catastrophic impact on climate change and global warming since the mid – 20th century.

Green Hydrogen: Projects, Regulatory Considerations And What Lies Ahead BTG Legal On January 4, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the landmark National Green Hydrogen Mission with a total budget outlay of INR 19,744 crore. This mission was a much-awaited...