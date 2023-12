ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from China

Closing Loopholes Just Keeps Getting Better And Better Seyfarth Shaw LLP It is worth noting that under the original timetable of the Hon Tony Burke MP for the Closing Loopholes Bill, it would have been passed as law this week.

Court allows employer access to employee's personal accounts on work laptop Mellor Olsson Lawyers The case considered an employer's right to lawfully access employees' personal accounts in work devices.

Fixed Term Contracts – What you need to know about the new restrictions, and further exceptions Piper Alderman Restrictions on fixed term contracts commence on 6 December 2023, and will apply to all contracts on or after that date.

Fair Work (Closing Loopholes) Bill: What you need to know Coleman Greig Lawyers Employers should be mindful of the proposals and the implications if the Bill is passed in its current form.

NSW Government Bulletin: Part 1 - Managing psychosocial hazards in the workplace Holding Redlich Psychosocial hazards at work are situations or an aspect of a role that may induce a stress response from a worker.