This webinar aims to shed light on the hiring modes and termination of employment under PRC laws. These topics hold significant relevance in today's ever-evolving employment market. Whether you are a business owner, a human resource professional, or an in-house counsel, this lecture promises to equip you with the essential knowledge to navigate the complexities of hiring and termination under PRC employment law.
This webinar will address the following:
- Different hiring modes under PRC laws: full-time employment, part-time employment and outsourcing;
- The conditions and procedures of termination of employment under PRC laws, including immediate termination by employer (such as termination due to gross misconduct) and termination with prior notice of employer (such as termination due to incompetence);
- Consequences of unfair dismissal.
Shihui's employment law team is deeply experienced across both employment-related non-contentious and contentious matters. Our lawyers have advised on employment matters for hundreds of multinationals, large private enterprises, state-owned enterprises and investment funds. We also regularly represent clients in employment arbitration and litigation proceedings. With our professional abilities and rich experience, we have been listed in the Legal 500, LEGALBAND and have been nominated by Asian Legal Business (ALB). Our partners have also been recognized and recommended by prestigious legal media and research institutions such as LEGALBAND and asialaw.
