ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from China

A sound, defensible and well-founded approach to dismissing unvaccinated employees Holding Redlich Employers who provide procedural fairness and a fair termination process will not be penalised for unfair dismissal.

Failure to meet duty of care to employees costs employer $120,000 for rolled ankle Stacks Law Firm Sometimes it's much wiser to agree to a worker's reasonable request than risk breaching your duty of care to employees.

Mandatory workplace vaccination: Some recent COVID-19 vaccination cases Swaab In these cases, the FWC has upheld the right of the employer to mandate COVID-19 vaccination and terminate employment.

Contract Is King: High Court Of Australia Provides Clarity On 'Employee vs Contractor' Test Jones Day On 9 February 2022, the Australian High Court heard two appeals together—Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union & Anor v Personnel Contracting Pty Ltd [2022] HCA 1 ("Personnel")...

Work from home request refused by employer - decision upheld by QIRC Hall Payne Lawyers Recent decision highlights that not all pandemic-induced work conditions are necessarily permanent.