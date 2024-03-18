Are post-employment restraints enforceable?

Post-employment restraints are prima facie unenforceable unless they are intended to protect a legitimate proprietary interest and are reasonable both in the interests of the parties and in the interests of the public. Recognised legitimate proprietary interests include trade secrets, confidential information, trade or business connections and the maintenance of a stable, trained workforce.

Post-employment restraints are prima facie unenforceable unless they are intended to protect a legitimate proprietary interest and are reasonable both in the interests of the parties and in the interests of the public. Recognised legitimate proprietary interests include trade secrets, confidential information, trade or business connections and the maintenance of a stable, trained workforce.

Parties can agree to post-employment obligations but non-compete restrictions generally apply only to senior management, senior technical personnel, and other employees to whom confidentiality obligations are imposed. The non-compete period should not exceed two years.

Parties can agree to post-employment obligations but the terms must be fair and reasonable. Under section 14/1 of the Labour Protection Act, if the court finds that the terms under the employment agreement, work rules or employer's order are unreasonably favourable to the employer or unfair to the employee, the court may, at their discretion, order that such be enforceable only to the extent fair and reasonable. Factors the court considers include duration, scope, the size and nature of employer's business, the employee's position and the employee's salary. Past supreme court judgments have reduced the duration of the restricted period to the extent the court deems it fair and reasonable. In some cases, the court deemed 2 years as being fair between the parties but has also reduced the duration of non-compete from 2 years to 1 year where the employee received a low salary or was in an operational level position.