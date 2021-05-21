ARTICLE

数字聚焦 Key Figures

4.5%

经党中央、国务院批准，人力资源和社会保障部、财政部近日印发《关于2021年调整退休人员基本养老金的通知》，明确从2021年1月1日起，为2020年底前已按规定办理退休手续并按月领取基本养老金的企业和机关事业单位退休人员提高基本养老金水平，总体调整水平为2020年退休人员月人均基本养老金的4.5%。

Approved by the Party Central Committee and the State Council, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance recently issued the Notice on the Adjustment of Basic Pension for Retirees in 2021, specifying that from January 1, 2021, the level of basic pension will be raised for the retired employees of enterprises and institutions who have gone through the required retirement procedures and received their basic pension on a monthly basis by the end of 2020, with the overall adjustment level being 4.5% of the monthly per capita basic pension for retirees.

1200万/12 million

科大讯飞高管离职后加入腾讯，法院判决离职高管赔偿科大讯飞1200万元违约金，并从腾讯公司离职，在竞业限制义务期限内，不得担任有竞争业务公司的顾问或职员。

Yun Lu, ex-senior management personnel of Iflytek, joined Tencent after resigning from Iflytek. The court ruled that Yun Lu should pay liquidated damages of RMB12 million to Iflytek and resign from Tencent. During the period of non-compete obligation, Yun Lu shall not work as a consultant or employee of any company in Iflytek's competing business.

1000元/1000Yuan

2021年3月30日，北京市人力资源和社会保障局发布2021年城乡居民基本养老保险缴费标准，今年最低缴费标准与去年相同，最低缴费标准为年缴费1000元，最高为年缴费9000元。缴费期限为今年4月1日起，一直延续至今年12月10日，在此期间，符合条件的参保人员均可办理参保、缴费手续。

On March 30, 2021, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security released the basic pension insurance contribution standards for urban and rural residents in 2021. The minimum contribution standard this year is the same as last year, with a minimum annual contribution of 1,000 yuan and a maximum annual contribution of 9,000 yuan. The payment period starts from April 1 this year and lasts until December 10 this year. During this period, eligible participants can apply for the insurance and payment procedures.

热点新闻 Top News

上海一中院向社会发布该院《涉高管劳劢争议案件审判白皮书》

Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court Released White Paper on Trials of Cases of Labor Disputes Involving Senior Management Personnels

2021年4月28日，上海市第一中级人民法院召开新闻发布会，向社会发布该院《涉高管劳动争议案件审判白皮书》("《白皮书》")，通报该院2019年1月1日至2021年3月31日期间涉高管劳动争议案件审理情况，并发布十个典型案例。

On April 28, 2021, Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate Court held a press conference to release the court's "White Paper on Trials of Cases Involving Executive Labor Disputes" （"White Paper "）to the public, reporting the trials of cases involving executive labor disputes during the period from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2021, and releasing ten typical cases.

江苏、重庆、广东高院分别发布典型案例

High People's Courts of Jiangsu, Chongqing and Guangdong Released Typical Cases Respectively

2021年4月，江苏高院发布《江苏法院2020年度劳动人事争议十大典型案例》、重庆高院发布《第七批劳动争议十大典型案例》、广东高院发布劳动争议十大典型案例。其中包括新冠疫 情背景下的相关案例，以及新业态下互联网用工的典型争议等。这些典型案例的发布有利于统一裁判尺度，构建和谐稳定劳动关系。

InApril2021,Jiangsu High People's Court released the "Top Ten Typical Cases of Labor and Personnel Disputes in Jiangsu Courts in 2020",Chongqing High People's Court released the "Top Ten Typical Cases of Labor Disputes in the Seventh Batch" and Guangdong High People's Court released ten typical cases of labor disputes. These include cases related to the background of the COVID-19 and typical disputes over the employment of internet workers in the new industry, etc. The release of these typical cases is conducive to unifying the scale of adjudication and building harmonious and stable labor relations.

国办：职工医保个人账户可支付家庭成员就医费用

General Office of the State Council: Employee Health Insurance Personal Account Can Pay for Family Members' Medical Expenses

2021年4月22日，国务院办公厅公布《关于建立健全职工基本医疗保险门诊共济保障机制的指导意见》，明确个人账户可以用于支付参保人员本人及其配偶、父母、子女在定点医疗机构就医发生的由个人负担的医疗费用，以及在定点零售药店购买药品、医疗器械、医用耗材发生的由个人负担的费用。

On April 22, 2021, the General Office of the State Council announced the "Guiding Opinions on Establishing a Sound Mechanism for Outpatient Co-payment Protection for Employees' Basic Medical Insurance" ("Opinions"). The Opinions clarify that the individual account can be used to pay for medical expenses incurred by the participant and his or her spouse, parents and children at designated medical institutions at personal expense, as well as expenses incurred at designated retail pharmacies for the purchase of drugs, medical devices and medical consumables at personal expense.

"沪惠保"上线，每年115元最高可保230万

"Hu Hui Bao" launched, 115 Yuan Per Year Can Cover up to 2.3 Million

2021年4月，由中国太保寿险作为首席承保公司，联合8家保险公司共同承保的上海城市定制型商业补充医疗保险"沪惠保"正式发布。"沪惠保"进一步拓展政策受益面和覆盖范围，本市职工医保参保人和居民医保参保人均可投保，职工还可为其参加本市基本医保的家庭成员投保，增强家庭抵御医疗支出风险能力。

In April 2021, "Hu Hui Bao", a customized commercial supplemental medical insurance plan for Shanghai, was officially launched by China Taipa Life Insurance as the lead underwriter, in cooperation with eight insurance companies. The "Hu Hui Bao" further expands the benefits and coverage of the policy. Both employees and residents of the city's medical insurance can be insured, and employees can also insure their family members who are covered by the city's basic medical insurance to enhance the family's ability to withstand the risks of medical expenses.

全国总工会印发《工会劳劢法律监督办法》

All-China Federation of Trade Unions Issued the "Trade Union Labor Law Supervision Methods"

近日，中华全国总工会办公厅印发了《工会劳动法律监督办法》，进一步规范和加强工会劳动法律监督工作。《办法》明确提出，工会重点监督用人单位恶意欠薪、违法超时加班、违法裁员、未缴纳或未足额缴纳社会保险费、侮辱体罚、强迫劳动、就业歧视、使用童工、损害职业健康等问题。

The General Office of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions issued the "Trade Union Labor Law Supervision Measures" to further standardize and strengthen trade union labor law supervision work. The Measures clearly put forward that the trade unions focus on monitoring the employer's malicious non-payment of wages, illegal overtime work, illegal layoffs, failure to pay or underpayment of social insurance premiums, humiliating corporal punishment, forced labor, employment discrimination, the use of child labor, damage to occupational health and other issues.

广东5月1日起实施省级统筹工伤保险费率标准

May 1, 2021, Guangdong Province, the Implementation of the Provincial Coordination of Work-related Injury Insurance Premium Rate Standards

广东省人社厅联合省财政厅、省税务局出台了《关于实施省级统筹工伤保险行业基准费率标准有关事项的通知》，决定自2021年5月1日起实施省级统筹工伤保险行业基准费率标准，并根据实际情况采取了"分类分步"平稳过渡办法，同时自2021年5月1日至2022年4月30日期间全省参保单位统一阶段下调工伤保险费率50%比例，预计一年可减轻企业缴费成本约30亿元。

The Guangdong Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, together with the Provincial Department of Finance and the Provincial Taxation Bureau, has issued a notice on the implementation of the benchmark rate standard for the work injury insurance industry at the provincial level, deciding to implement the benchmark rate standard for the work injury insurance industry at the provincial level from May 1, 2021, and adopting a "step-by-step" approach for a smooth transition according to the actual situation. At the same time, from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022, the province's insured units in a unified phase to reduce the rate of work-related injury insurance 50% proportion, is expected to reduce the cost of enterprise contributions of about 3 billion yuan a year.

苏州工业园区发布全国首个电子劳劢合同争议处理规则

Suzhou Industrial Park Released the First National Rules for Handling Electronic Labor Contract Disputes

2021年4月14日，苏州工业园区正式发布《苏州工业园区劳动人事争议仲裁委员会电子劳动合同争议处理规则(试行)》，为电子劳动合同普及后可能引发的争议处理提供规范和指导。据悉，该规则也是全国首个电子劳动合同争议处理规则。

On April 14, 2021, Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) officially released the "Rules for Handling Disputes on Electronic Labor Contracts (for Trial Implementation) of the Suzhou Industrial Park Labor Personnel Dispute Arbitration Committee" to provide regulation and guidance for the handling of disputes that may arise after the popularity of electronic labor contracts. It is reported that the rules are also the first rules for handling disputes over electronic labor contracts in China.

