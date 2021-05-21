ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

数字聚焦 Key Figures

5.2%

2021年2月28日，国家统计局公布《中华人民共和国2020年国民经济和社会发展统计公报》，显示全年城镇新增就业1,186万人，比上年少增166万人。2020年年末，全国城镇调查失业率为5.2%，城镇登记失业率为4.2%。全国农民工总量28,560万人，比上年下降1.8%。其中，外出农民工16,959万人，下降2.7%；本地农民工11,601万人，下降0.4%。

On February 28, 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics published the PRC Statistical Gazette on National Economic and Social Development in 2020, showing that 11.86 million new jobs were created in urban areas throughout the year; this figure is 1.66 million less than that of the previous year. At the end of 2020, the nationwide surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.2%, and the registered urban unemployment rate was 4.2%. The nationwide total of rural workers was 285.6 million, witnessing a decrease of 1.8% comparing with the previous year. Among them, there were 169.59 million migrant workers, which had decreased 2.7% since last year, and 116.01 million local workers, which had decreased 0.4% since last year.

2.25万亿

2.25 Trillion

人力资源和社会保障部近日发布2020年度全国企业年金基金业务数据摘要显示，截至2020年底，全国企业年金积累基金规模2.25万亿，实际运作资产2.21万亿，同比增长均超25%。2020年，全国企业年金基金的投资收益达到1,931亿元，同比大幅增长53.51%；平均收益率10.31%，同比提升2.01个百分点，并创下13年来最高水平。

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security recently released the Summary of the2020 national Enterprise Annuity Fund Business Data. By end of 2020, the scope of the National Enterprise Annuity Fund had reached RMB2.25 trillion, and the actual operating assets were RMB 2.21 trillion, representing a year-on-year increase of over 25%. In 2020, the investment income of the National Enterprise Annuity Fund was 193.1 billion yuan, witnessing a substantial year-on-year increase of 53.51%; the average yield rate peaked since the last 13 years at 10.31%, representing an annual increase of 2.01%.

1,220.9亿

122.09 Billion

根据3月10日召开的北京市人力资源和社会保障工作会议，2020年全年，北京"减免缓"三项社保费共计1,220.9亿元，核准返还失业保险费共计47.6亿元，核准岗补、社补等补贴资金共计72.7亿元。聚焦科技创新、城市运行保障、生活性服务业等重点领域，完成补贴性培训112.4万人次。完成城乡居民养老保险基金市级统筹，社会保障率先实现城乡全面统筹、制度完全统一，覆盖范围超过1,970万人。

According to the Conference on Beijing Human Resources and Social Security Work held on March 10, in the year of 2020, Beijing had reduced, exempted and mitigated social insurance premiums up to RMB 122.09 billion, approved a total of RMB 4.76 billion refund of unemployment insurance premiums, and had approved post subsidies and social security subsidies up to RMB 7.27 billion. Beijing had also provided subsidized training for 1.124 million people in key areas such as technological innovation, urban operation, and life service industries. In addition, the municipal-level overall planning of the pension fund for urban and rural residents was completed. Beijing social security system, covering more than 19.7 million people, took the lead in realizing overall planning for urban and rural areas and complete unification of the system itself.

热点新闻 Top News

英国最高法院裁定优步司机为正式员工 戒对其商业模式造成巨大冲击

The UK Supreme Court Ruled Uber Drivers to be Workers, Which Might Seriously Affect Uber's Business Model

2月19日，英国最高法院裁定，Uber（优步）司机必须被视为"工人"（Worker），而非"自雇人士"（Self-employed）。英国法律对用工关系采用三分法，即：雇员employee，如同我国劳动法意义上的劳动者，受到劳动法的全面保护；自雇者self-employed，不受劳动法的保护；工人worker，是介于employee和self-employed之间，受到劳动法的部分保护，如最低工资、休息休假、职业危害防护等。

On February 19, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that Uber drivers should be deemed as 'workers' rather than the 'self-employed'. The British law adopts the rule of thirds when classifying employment relationship, namely: 1) Employees, similar to the concept of employees under PRC labor laws, who are fully protected by the labor laws; 2) the Self-employed, who are not protected by the labor laws at all; 3) Workers, a class between the Employees and the Self-employed, which are protected by labor lawin part such as minimum wage, rest and vacation, work-related injuries, etc.

人大代表关注外卖骑手权益保障 建议明确其法律地位

NPC Representatives Pay Attention to the Protection of Takeaway Riders and Propose to Clarify Their Legal Status

在2021年全国"两会"上，全国人大代表肖胜方提议国家以立法方式明确平台从业者的法律地位，给予其明确的权益保护。肖胜方认为，以外卖骑手为代表的平台从业者与平台的关系，无法简单划入劳动关系或劳务关系，而是介于两者之间，建议对平台从业者单独立法，明确其法律地位，加强权益保障。

At the 2021 National People's Congress (NPC) and the 2021 Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), NPC representative Xiao Shengfang proposed to legislate the legal status of platform practitioners in order to protect their rights and interests. Xiao believes that the relationship between platform practitioners, such as the relationship between takeaway riders and the platform, cannot be simply defined as employment relationship or contractual relationship, but should be somewhere in between. Xiao recommended that platform practitioners can be separately legislated to clarify their legal status and enhance the protection.

北京发布《关亍做好阶段性减免企业社会保险费相关工作事项的通告》

Beijing Issued the Announcement on Improving the Phased Reduction and Exemption of Enterprises' Social Insurance Premiums

为确保阶段性减免企业社会保险费政策精准落实到位，切实维护参保人社会保险权益，3月16日，北京市社会保险基金管理中心发布《关于做好阶段性减免企业社会保险费相关工作事项的通告》，进一步明确了疫情防控工作常态化下，企业办理社保业务及灵活就业人员自愿暂缓缴费的相关事宜。

In order to ensure the precise implementation of the phased reduction and exemption of enterprises' social insurance premium policies and to effectively safeguard the social insurance rights and interests of insured persons, on March 16, the Beijing Social Insurance Fund Management Center issued the Announcement on Improving the Phased Reduction and Exemption of Enterprises' Social Insurance Premiums, further clarified matters relating to the handling of enterprise social security services and voluntary suspension of premium payment of flexible employees under the normalization of pandemic prevention and control.

《网络招聘服务管理规定》亍3月1日起施行

Administrative Provisions on Online Recruitment Services Came into Effectiveness on March 1

为了规范网络招聘服务，人力资源和社会保障部制定了《网络招聘服务管理规定》（以下简称《规定》）,于2021年3月1日起正式施行。作为我国网络招聘服务领域的首个部门规章，《规定》对网络招聘服务活动准入、服务规范、监督管理、法律责任等作出规定。其中，求职者的简历被售卖、个人信息被泄露、预付押金以及虚假招聘等各种网络招聘中的乱象均可在《规定》中找到对应的条文。

To standardize online recruitment services, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has formulated the Administrative Provisions on Online Recruitment Services(hereinafter referred to as the Provisions), which was officially implemented on March 1, 2021. As the first administrative provision in the field of online recruitment services in China, the Provisions regulate the access, service specifications, supervision and management, and legal responsibilities of online recruitment service activities. All kinds of misconducts in online recruitment, such as sales of job-seekers' resumes, leakage of personal information, prepaid deposits and false recruitment, are correspondingly regulated in the Provisions.

人社部印发《关亍做好2021年全国高校毕业生就业创业工作的通知》

The General Office of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security issued the Notice on Improving the Employment and Entrepreneurship of College Graduates Nationwide in 2021

近日，人力资源和社会保障部印发《关于做好2021年全国高校毕业生就业创业工作的通知》，要求各地全面贯彻党的十九届五中全会精神和党中央、国务院决策部署，将高校毕业生就业作为就业工作重中之重，以实施高校毕业生就业创业促进计划为统领，以品质就业服务为支撑，精准施策，多方发力，确保高校毕业生就业局势总体稳定。

Recently, the General Office of Human Resources and Social Security issued the Notice on Improving the Employment and Entrepreneurship of College Graduates Nationwide in 2021, requiring all localities to fully implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Party and the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council that the employment of college graduates is the top priority of all employment issues. The improvement of the employment of college graduates should be guided by the college graduates employment and entrepreneurship promotion plan, supported by high-quality employment services, precise policies, and various efforts to ensure the overall stability of the employment situation of college graduates.

江苏省印发《关亍支持多渠道灵活就业若干措施》

Jiangsu Province Issued Several Measures to Support Multi-channel Flexible Employment

2月28日，江苏省政府办公厅印发《关于支持多渠道灵活就业若干措施》，从鼓励个体经营发展、增加非全日制就业机会、支持发展新就业形态、提供低成本场地支持、加强财政金融政策支持、强化落实社保补贴政策等14个方面支持多渠道灵活就业。

On February 28, the General Office of Jiangsu Provincial Government issued the Several Measures to Support Multi-channel Flexible Employment. This document aimed at supporting multi-channel flexible employment by encouraging self-employment development, increasing part-time employment opportunities, supporting the development of new employment forms, providing low-cost venue, improving fiscal and financial policies and strengthening the implementation of social security subsidy policies.

Click here to continue reading . . .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.