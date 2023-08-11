This month's update covers the following:
- the upward revision in minimum salary and recent average salary figures in major cities across Mainland China, here.
- in South Korea, the Supreme Court abolished the long-standing "social norms reasonableness" exception. The Court held that the consent of the majority trade union or employees must be obtained before making adverse changes to work rules, unless there was an abuse of the right to consent. See here.
- Our Compliance Check reminds employers in Thailand of the requirements on the use of dispatch workers, including the obligation to treat them fairly as regards regular employees performing the same work.
- Our Asia comparative article compares candidates' right not to be subject to automated decision making and profiling in recruitment, across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.
- There are also lots of important regulatory updates to keep up with in Australia, from changes to paid parental leave to worker misclassification – click here for a high level of snapshot of recent changes and upcoming changes on the horizon.
