ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide

Employee or independent contractor? Practical tips for categorising workers for superannuation purposes Corrs Chambers Westgarth Revised approach for determining whether workers are employees or independent contractors for superannuation law purposes.

Employers beware – zero tolerance policy does not automatically warrant dismissal Holding Redlich The FWC will also consider other relevant matters to determine if the dismissal was harsh, unjust or unreasonable.

Secure Jobs Better Pay – Protecting Worker Entitlements Industrial Relations Reforms In 2023 L&E Global On 7 December 2022, the first round of new laws was enacted by the First Tranche of Amendments. New objectives were introduced to the FW Act aimed to promote job security, gender equality, wage reviews...

Whistleblower protections in the private sector Hall Payne Lawyers Considers whistleblowers protections including protected disclosure schemes, private sector whistleblowing & more.

Overtime Pay Under The 2022 Amendment - Employment Act 1955 Zul Rafique & Partners The Employment (Amendment) Act was passed in Parliament and has come into force on 1 January 2023. Under the Amendment Act, employees who earn up to RM4,000 are now entitled to overtime. Here is what you need to know.