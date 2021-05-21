ARTICLE

数字聚焦 Key Figures

876,680元/RMB876,680

2021年1月18日，国家统计局官网公布，2020年全年全国城镇居民人均可支配收入为43,834元。《工伤保险条例》规定，职工因工死亡的，其近亲属可以领取的一次性工亡补助金标准为上一年度全国城镇居民人均可支配收入的20倍。因此，最新的一次性工亡补助金标准为：43,834元×20=876,680元。

On January 18, 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics announced on its official website that the national per capita disposable income of urban residents for the whole year of 2020 was RMB 43,834. According to the Regulations on Work-related Injury Insurance, the lump-sum work-related death benefit for the next of kin of an employee who dies at work is 20 times the national per capita disposable income of urban residents in the previous year. Therefore, the lump-sum work-related death benefit standard for 2021 should be: RMB 43,834 × 20 = RMB 876,680.

9.8%

自2021年1月起，北京市城镇职工基本医疗保险(含生育保险)单位缴费比例降低1个百分点，由现行的10.8%调整至9.8%；个人缴费比例不作调整。北京市1月份职工基本医疗保险费在2月份进行征收，用人单位和参保人员需在2月份征缴期内按时足额缴纳上月基本医疗保险费，确保参保人员待遇享受不受影响。

Since January 2021, in Beijing, employers' contribution proportion of basic medical insurance premiums (including maternity insurance) for urban employees has been reduced by 1%, which is from the current 10.8% to 9.8%, while employees' contribution proportion of the same remains unchanged. Employees' basic medical insurance premiums for January in Beijing are collected in February. Employers and participants are required to pay the previous month's basic medical insurance premiums in full and on time during the collection period in February to ensure that the treatment of participants is not affected.

12.5%

2021年1月起，上海市中小微企业（含以单位方式参保的个体工商户等单位）应缴纳的基本养老保险、失业保险、工伤保险单位缴费部分将恢复申报缴纳；职工基本医疗保险（含生育保险）缴费比例恢复为12.5%（其中单位缴费10.5%，个人缴费2%）；上海市灵活就业人员缴纳基本医疗保险费比例恢复为11.5%。

As of January 2021, Shanghai's small and medium-sized enterprises (including individual businesses and other units insured as units) will resume declaring the portion of basic pension insurance, unemployment insurance and work injury insurance unit contributions payable. The proportion of employees' basic medical insurance (including maternity insurance) contributions has been restored to 12.5% (10.5% for units and 2% for individuals); the proportion of basic medical insurance premiums paid by flexibly employed persons in Shanghai will be restored to 11.5%.

14%

《深圳经济特区社会养老保险条例修正案（草案）》近日提请深圳市人大常委会会议审议。深圳市养老保险单位缴费比例拟由当前的13%提高至14%。单位缴费比例调整后，深圳市企业职工基本养老保险的单位缴费比例为14%，个人缴费比例为8%，总缴费比例为22%。

The Regulations Amendment of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone on Social Endowment Insurance(draft)has recently been submitted to the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Congress meeting for consideration. According to the Amendment, Shenzhen employers' contribution ratio to pension insurance is proposed to be increased from the current 13% to 14%. After such adjustment, Shenzhen enterprises' contribution ratio to pension insurance for their employees should be 14%, while individuals' proportion, 8%, totaling 22%.

热点新闻 Top News

深圳法院发布劳劢争议审判白皮乢

Shenzhen Court Releases White Paper on Labor Disputes Trial

2021年1月20日，深圳市中级人民法院发布《深圳法院劳动争议审判白皮书（2005-2020）》。白皮书显示：劳动力密集型企业属于劳动争议案件高发地带，近三分之二的案件发生在劳动力密集型企业；追索劳动报酬、经济补偿（赔偿金）、工伤保险待遇等纠纷，占案件总数的85%左右。白皮书总结了15年来深圳法院劳动争议审判的七大特点：诉讼案件总量仍保持高位运行；劳动合同短期化现象仍较突出；新类型劳动争议案件不断增多；劳动者法律意识不断提高，维权意愿高涨；用工管理不规范现象仍然较多，劳动者胜诉比例较高；案件审理难度大，诉讼调解较为困难等。

On January 20, 2021, Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court released the White Paper on Trial of Labor Disputes by Shenzhen Courts (2005-2020). According to the White Paper, labor-intensive enterprises are most frequently involved in labor disputes, since nearly two-thirds of labour disputes involve labor-intensive enterprises; disputes over recovery of labor compensation, economic compensation (indemnity) and work injury insurance benefits account for about 85% of the total number of cases. The White Paper summarizes seven characteristics of labor disputes trial in Shenzhen courts in the past 15 years: the total number of litigation cases remains high; the phenomenon of short-term labor contracts is still prominent; the number of new types of labor dispute cases is increasing; employees' legal awareness and willingness to defend their rights is increasing; the phenomenon of irregularities in employment management is still high, and the proportion of employees winning lawsuits is high; disputes are increasingly complicated and challenging for judges; settlement is difficult to reach.

上海市总工会鼓励引导外来建设者留沪过节

Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions Encourages and Guides Migrant Works to stay in Shanghai for Holidays

2021年1月15日，上海市总工会下发《关于做好2021年元旦和春节期间新冠肺炎疫情防控工作的通知》，号召督促各级工会积极加强宣传引导、切实加强权益保障、扎实开展帮扶慰问、大力丰富节日生活，鼓励引导外来建设者留沪过节。市总工会将依托各级工会条线和会员服务卡、申工社微信平台、爱心企业，向留沪外来建设者赠送通讯费补贴、健康医疗补贴、影音娱乐大礼包和扶贫产品零食礼包。

On January 15, 2021, Shanghai Municipal Federation of Trade Unions issued the Circular on the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 Pandemic During the 2021 New Year's Holiday and Spring Festival, calling on Federation of Trade Unions at all levels to encourage migrant workers to stay Shanghai for the holidays with measures such as strengthening publicity and guidance, providing economic support, and enriching entertainment and activities. Through the trade union lines at all levels and member service cards, the Shen Gong Society WeChat platform, and caring enterprises, the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions will provide the workers with communication fee subsidies, health and medical subsidies, audio-visual entertainment gift packages and snack packages of poverty alleviation products.

北京市发文要求做好外来务工人员在京过年的服务保障工作

Beijing Requires Good Service Protection for Migrant Workers' Spring Festival in Beijing

2021年1月13日，北京市人社局、市总工会等部门联合发文，公布《关于做好外来务工人员留京过年期间稳定劳动关系工作的通知》。通知要求，大力开展用人单位和职工群众健康宣教工作、采取多种形式开展稳就业服务、保障外来务工人员工资福利待遇、深入开展务工人员人文关怀和帮扶慰问活动鼓励订单较多、生产任务重、需要不间断工作的用人单位，在坚决守住职业安全底线的前提下，协商制定职工春节错峰放假、弹性休假、薪酬标准等计划，落实职工合法权益。

On January 13, 2021, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security, Municipal Federation of Trade Unions and other departments jointly issued the Circular on Stabilizing Employment Relationship of Migrant Workers During Their Spring Festival's Stay in Beijing. The Circular requires that employers and migrant works should vigorously carry out health education , adopt various forms of employment stabilization services, guarantee employees' wages and benefits, and carry out in-depth humanistic care and support and condolence activities for out-of-town employees. Employers with more orders, heavy production tasks and the need for uninterrupted work should, on the premise of resolutely keeping the bottom line of occupational safety, negotiate and formulate plans for staggered holidays, flexible holidays and salary standards for out-of-town employee during the Spring Festival. The Circular also encourages employers to negotiate and formulate plans for staggered holidays, flexible leave, pay standards, etc., to implement the legitimate rights and interests of employees, while firmly adhering to occupational safety.

人社部等八部门印发工伤预防五年行劢计划（2021-2025年）

Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and Seven Other Departments Issued the Five-Year Action Plan for Prevention of Work-Related Injuries (2021-2025)

近日，人力资源社会保障部、国家卫生健康委员会、全国总工会等八部门联合印发了《工伤预防五年行动计划（2021-2025年）》，部署"十四五"期间全国工伤预防工作。本期计划围绕工伤事故和职业病高发的危险化学品、矿山、建筑施工、交通运输、机械制造等重点行业企业开展，同时将重点行业重点企业分管负责人、安全管理部门主要负责人和一线班组长等重点岗位人员作为重点对象，实现培训全覆盖，通过抓住关键少数，带动工伤预防工作整体开展。经过五年的努力，实现"工伤事故发生率明显下降，重点行业5年降低20%左右；工作场所劳动条件不断改善，切实降低尘肺病等职业病的发生率；工伤预防意识和能力明显提升，实现从'要我预防'到'我要预防''我会预防'转变的工作目标。

Recently, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, National Health Care Commission, National Federation of Trade Unions and other 5 departments jointly issued the Five-Year Action Plan for Work-Related Injury Prevention (2021-2025)to lay outwork on work-related injury prevention during the 14th Five-Year Plan. This period is planned to focus on the enterprises in key industries such as dangerous chemicals, mining, construction, transportation, machinery manufacturing, etc., which have a high incidence of work-related accidents and occupational diseases, and to take key positions such as the person in charge of key enterprises in key industries, the main person in charge of safety management departments and front-line team leaders as key targets to achieve full coverage of training, and to drive the overall development of work-related injury prevention work by grasping the key minority. This aims to achieve the working goals of "a significant decline in the incidence of work-related accidents, a reduction about 20% in five years in key industries; workplace labor conditions continue to improve, and effectively reduce the incidence of pneumoconiosis and other occupational diseases; prevention of work-related injuries awareness and ability to significantly improve, to achieve a change from 'be asked to prevent' to 'should prevent' and 'will prevent'".

北京市公布医保行政处罚自由裁量基准

Beijing Announced the Medical Insurance Administrative Punishment Discretionary Benchmarks

近日，北京市医保局公布关于印发《北京市医疗保障行政处罚自由裁量基准》的通知。通知明确，各类违法行为依据社会危害性划定为A、B、C三个基础裁量档次。例如：用人单位未按时足额缴纳医疗保险和生育保险费，且逾期不缴纳的，A）欠缴数额在3万元以上的，处欠缴数额三倍罚款；B）欠缴数额在1万元以上3万元（含）以内的，处欠缴数额二倍罚款；C）欠缴数额在1万元（含）以下的，处欠缴数额一倍罚款。

Recently, the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau published a notice on the issuance of the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Administrative Punishment Discretionary Benchmarks. The notice classifies various types of violations into three basic discretionary grades of A, B and C based on social harm thereof. For example, if an employer fails to pay the full amount of medical insurance and maternity insurance premiums on time, and fails to do so within a given period of time, A) for arrears of more than 30,000 yuan, a fine of three times the amount owed is imposed; B) for arrears more than 10,000 yuan but no more than 30,000 yuan, a fine of two times the amount owed is imposed; C) for arrears less than 10,000 yuan (inclusive), a fine of twice the amount owed is imposed.

