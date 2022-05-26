To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Under President Xi Jinping's much-hyped ‘dual
circulation strategy' (DCS), China will depend mainly on
“domestic growth” for its next phase of
development.
China is the second-largest economy in the world, but while GDP
per capita in the US is USD62,000, in China it is only just above
USD10,000. This means that there is still huge potential for
further internal growth. China is still, therefore, a place that
businesses can enter to find the new markets they need.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
In today’s dynamic and competitive environment, IP rights are key elements needed to maintain an edge in the market. It is crucial that the companies understand that what can be protected and how within their respective countries.
Every right comes with its own duties. Most powerful rights have more duties attached to them. Today, in each country of globe whether it is democratic, capitalist, socialist, give right to strike to the workers. But this right must be the weapon of last resort because if this right is misused, it will create a problem in the production and financial profit of the industry.