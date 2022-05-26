ARTICLE

China: Webinar – China 101 It's Not That Big A Step' – An Overview On Market Entry, Corporate Setups And The Jinan (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Under President Xi Jinping's much-hyped ‘dual circulation strategy' (DCS), China will depend mainly on “domestic growth” for its next phase of development.

China is the second-largest economy in the world, but while GDP per capita in the US is USD62,000, in China it is only just above USD10,000. This means that there is still huge potential for further internal growth. China is still, therefore, a place that businesses can enter to find the new markets they need.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.