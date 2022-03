ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from China

Allianz and AWP fined $1.5 million for misleading sale of travel insurance Stacks Law Firm The two related companies had engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in promoting their travel insurance.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Update: How to seek and keep code compliance accreditation Holman Webb BNPL is a system of advancing funds to consumers to purchase goods and services, with repayments in regular instalments.

Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Key Takeaways VGC Law Firm The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 is repealed after three decades and replaced by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 has been enacted with a view...

What is the difference between cosmetic and therapeutic goods? LegalVision The article explores the differences between the two types of products and how to navigate the regulatory requirements.

Regulating Direct Selling In India | The Road To The Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021 L&L Partners The concept of direct selling has been prevalent around the globe for decades and is considered as one of the oldest modes of selling goods and services to consumers directly.