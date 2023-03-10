China:
Tiffany Wong Talks About The 2023 China Credit Market Outlook On Redd Talks Podcast
10 March 2023
A&M's Tiffany Wong, Managing Director of the
Restructuring and Insolvency practice in Asia, speaks on the
REDD Talks Podcast about the burgeoning signs of a
possible recovery in the debt-ridden China property market.
"The China property credit market is looking more promising
in 2023, following the successful bond sale of a unit of Dalian
Wanda and the regulatory tailwinds encouraging capital market deals
by Chinese issuers," said Wong.
