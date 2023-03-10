A&M's Tiffany Wong, Managing Director of the Restructuring and Insolvency practice in Asia, speaks on the REDD Talks Podcast about the burgeoning signs of a possible recovery in the debt-ridden China property market.

"The China property credit market is looking more promising in 2023, following the successful bond sale of a unit of Dalian Wanda and the regulatory tailwinds encouraging capital market deals by Chinese issuers," said Wong.

Listen to Podcast Here or on Spotify

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.