This month's update covers the following:
- We look at the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA), India's first comprehensive data privacy legislation. While the effective date of the legislation has not yet been announced, employers will need to consider how the law may impact the way they manage employee data. Click here to find out more.
- Over in Mainland China, there were several changes on individual income tax treatment for annual bonus, allowances for foreign employees and special additional deductions. Click here to see a summary of the changes. Additionally, ahead of the 30 November deadline for companies to comply with the regulations on standard contract for cross-border transfer of personal information, our EPI and TMT teams jointly consider what employers must do when undertaking cross-border transfer of employees' information. Click here for a summary of the requirements.
- Our Compliance Check this month looks at recent amendments to unpaid infant care leave and paid paternity leave in Singapore. Click here to make sure that your company is compliant.
- Our Asia comparative article this month compares mandatory pension benefits for foreign employees and considers whether the benefits may be withdrawn upon repatriation, across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Click here to compare the rules.
