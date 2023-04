ARTICLE

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from China

South Korea Passes Major Overhaul Of Data Protection Law lus Laboris South Korea's amendment to the Personal Information Protection Act was passed by the National Assembly on 27 February 2023.

All You Need To Know About The Chinese Standard Contract Clauses AnJie Broad Law Firm On 24 February 2023, the CAC promulgated the Measures for the Standard Contract for the Export of Personal Information, which come into force on 1 June 2023, to which the Personal Information Export Standard Contract was attached.

The Revolutionary Chat GPT And Its Legal Policies Legacy Law Offices The year 2022 marked a fresh and innovative beginning for the field of artificial intelligence (AI), wherein the technology was re-introduced in a more accessible and usable form to the public.

China's Security Assessment On Data Outbound Transfer Explained Global Law Office It has been six months since the Cyberspace Administration of China (the CAC) released the Rules on Data Outbound Transfer Security Assessment (the Data Outbound Transfer Assessment Rules).

The Wait Is Over: Cyberspace Administration Of China Releases Model Contract For Data Transfers Taft Stettinius & Hollister Since China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) took effect in 2021, companies doing business in mainland China have questioned what is required of them when transferring personal information...