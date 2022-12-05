As the "troika" laws that drive the sector of cybersecurity and data compliance in the People's Republic of China, each of the Cybersecurity Law ("CSL"), the Data Security Law ("DSL"), and the Personal Information Protection Law ("PIPL") contains provisions to support relevant enterprises and institutions to carry out security test, assessment, and certification. In recent years, the State Administration for Market Regulations ("SAMR"), the Cybersecurity Administration of China ("CAC"), and the Ministry of Public Security("MPS"), among other supervisory authorities, have successively issued regulations such as the Implementation Rules for the Certification for Data Security Management and the Implementing Opinions on Carrying Out Cybersecurity Service Certification Work (Draft for Comments) to actively promote the establishment and implementation of certification rules in the fields of cybersecurity and data compliance in the PRC.

Hence, to facilitate enterprises to customize relevant certifications during the work of cybersecurity and data compliance, we has classified and compared 6 current certifications for your reference:

To view table in full, please click here

