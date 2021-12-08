China published the draft Regulations on the Administration of Network Data Security for comment through December 13, 2021. The Draft Regulations set forth in comprehensive detail provisions to regulate data processing activities in order to implement the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law, key provisions of which are reflected in the Draft Regulations.

Read the full alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.