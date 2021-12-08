China:
China Publishes Draft Regulations On The Administration Of Network Data Security
08 December 2021
WilmerHale
China published the draft Regulations on the Administration of
Network Data Security for comment through December 13, 2021. The
Draft Regulations set forth in comprehensive detail provisions to
regulate data processing activities in order to implement the
Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal
Information Protection Law, key provisions of which are reflected
in the Draft Regulations.
