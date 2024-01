ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from China

How to get off a mobile phone driving offence in New South Wales Sydney Criminal Lawyers The NSW offences related to driving while using a mobile phone and key strategies to defend against paying a fine.

Fraud & Investigation Vaish Associates Advocates Numerous instances arise where a company becomes a victim to various types of crimes conducted by third parties and even the employees. Companies become a tool for such individuals to extract money and engage in various illegal activities.

What happens if I commit a traffic offence in another Australian state or territory? Sydney Criminal Lawyers If you are caught breaking road rules anywhere in Australia, the penalties in that jurisdiction will apply.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) J.P. Associates The Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 formed the bedrock of India's criminal justice system.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 J.P. Associates The Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 formed the bedrock of India's criminal justice system.