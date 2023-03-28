China:
最高検察院、模倣品・劣悪商品製造販売の典型的事例を発表
3月14日、最高人民検察院が模倣品・劣悪商品製造販売の典型的事例を発表した。
今回発表された6件の典型的事例は、消火器、潤滑油、ケーブル、食品、ダイエットサプリメント、種子などの模倣品・劣悪商品に関わるもので、この種の犯罪を厳罰し、「源」から「末端」までの犯罪行為を追及し、犯罪チェーンを徹底的に断ち切る方針が強調された。
全国の検察機関は昨年、模倣品・劣悪商品犯罪について、2376件で3943人の逮捕を批准し、7933件で1万4449人を起訴した。検察機関の建議を受けて行政法執行機関が移送した犯罪の疑いがある事件は2373件（容疑者2529人）、検察機関の監督を受けて公安機関が立件した事件は744件（容疑者900人）であった。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
