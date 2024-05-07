ARTICLE

Date: 12 June 2024

Time: 1:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Are you ready to navigate the complexities of China's New Company Law? Join us for an enlightening and comprehensive training session designed to equip you with the knowledge and understanding you need to thrive in the evolving business landscape.

This training is not just about theory; it's about practical, real-world application. We will delve into the intricacies of the law, dissecting its implications especially for foreign companies and investors. Whether you're a business owner, a legal professional, or simply interested in Chinese corporate law, this training session is tailored to provide you with valuable insights.

Our expert-led training will cover a wide range of topics, including but not limited to, the new rules for company establishment, changes in corporate governance, enhanced requirements for information disclosure, and the increased responsibilities of shareholders and directors. We will also explore the potential challenges and opportunities that these changes bring. Also, we will take a look at the new company law from the angle of dispute resolution, to share with you real-life cases we help other foreign investors handle.