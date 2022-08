ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from China

Agreements In Restraint Of Legal Proceedings – An Overview Agama Law Associates In March 2022, the Supreme Court, in a special leave petition rendered invalid the provisions of an insurance contract as being void under Section 28 of the Indian Contract Act.

How to avoid a partnership or shareholder dispute Bennett & Philp Lawyers One of the simplest ways to avoid disputes occurring is to ensure you have a proper partnership or shareholders agreement.

Conundrum Of Stamp Duty And Mergers Anand & Anand It is a principle of law for interpretation of taxing statute that a subject will be liable to tax or exemption according to the strict language of the taxing statute.

Some Recent Trends In Oppression & Mismanagement Cases Under The Companies Act, 2013 Factum Law The provisions regulating oppression and mismanagement in companies are an integral part of corporate governance. They ensure that interests of a company are protected and that no shareholder or...

ACCC alleged Ultra Tune is in contempt of court: Another wheely big warning to franchisors LegalVision Outline of the previous misconduct of Ultra Tune. Explains what franchisors can learn from this case.