保险集团公司监督管理办法新旧对比及评析
09 September 2021
AnJie Law Firm
为加强对保险集团公司的监督管理，防范保险集团经营风险，中国银保监会对《保险集团公司管理办法（试行）》（保监发〔2010〕29号）进行了修订，形成《保险集团公司监督管理办法（征求意见稿）》（以下简称《办法》），并于2021年9月3日向社会公开征求意见。
《办法》是在2010年《保险集团公司管理办法（试行）》的基础上修订完善的。与试行办法相比，《办法》单独新增"风险管理"与"非保险子公司管理"，各章节也有不同程度的细化和新增。近年来保险集团（控股）公司有所扩容，集团化后的保险机构业务风险复杂性大大增加，加强准入、治理等监管要求有其必要性。
《办法》共十章九十三条，包括总则、设立和许可、经营规则、公司治理、风险管理、资本管理、非保险子公司管理、信息披露、监督管理、附则等。
