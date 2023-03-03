ARTICLE

The world's leading legal directory Chambers and Partners recently published its Chambers Global Legal Guide 2023. Han Kun contributed an in-depth overview article: CHINA: An Introduction to Corporate/M&A (PRC Firms), co-authored by Han Kun partner Chengyao (Aaron) Zhou, Xikang Wang, Shipo (Angus) Xie, and Gilbert Shen. The article recaps the development of China's M&A market in 2022, focuses on legislation and enforcement trends regarding outbound data transfers, antitrust, foreign investment security review, taxation, and others, and goes on to provide an in-depth and objective outlook for the post-pandemic rejuvenation of China's 2023 M&A market.

Han Kun's M&A practice leads the market in numerous authoritative legal rankings. The firm represents Chinese and international clients in a diverse range of industries in Chinese and cross-border equity and asset acquisitions. Han Kun's M&A practice is imbued with exceptional experience and understanding of M&A-related issues such as market entry, corporate governance, labor, tax optimization, capital market disclosures and compliance, foreign exchange, regulated payments, antitrust, and intellectual property compliance.

