Gulnur Nurkeyeva, Managing Partner and Head of China Desk, has prepared an article for the business edition "РБК.рrо", revealing the most important issues related to the registration of a company with foreign capital in the territory of the People's Republic of China.

With the recent disruptions in Russian-Chinese bank payments, an increasing number of Russian companies working with China are registering subsidiaries there.

The article (in Russian) is available via the link: https://pro.rbc.ru/demo/660d87789a7947599dd9d199