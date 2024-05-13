ARTICLE
13 May 2024

Gulnur Nurkeyeva On The Registration Of Companies With Foreign Capital In China For The Business Edition "РБК.рrо"

Gulnur Nurkeyeva, Managing Partner and Head of China Desk, has prepared an article for the business edition "РБК.рrо"...
Gulnur Nurkeyeva, Managing Partner and Head of China Desk, has prepared an article for the business edition "РБК.рrо", revealing the most important issues related to the registration of a company with foreign capital in the territory of the People's Republic of China.

With the recent disruptions in Russian-Chinese bank payments, an increasing number of Russian companies working with China are registering subsidiaries there.

The article (in Russian) is available via the link: https://pro.rbc.ru/demo/660d87789a7947599dd9d199

Gulnur Nurkeyeva
