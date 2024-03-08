Chinese New Year (also referred to as Lunar New Year outside of China) is not only the biggest holiday in China but also in many other Asian countries and communities worldwide.

It is commonly accepted that the Year of the Dragon (or the "Year of the Loong") started this year on 10 February 2024. The holiday period lasts about two weeks. The dragon replaces the rabbit, which was last year's zodiac animal. The Year of the Dragon is considered an especially auspicious year in Chinese and Asian culture for several reasons:

The dragon is viewed as a powerful symbol of strength, energy, and good luck in Asian mythology and folklore. Dragons are associated with authority, prosperity, and protection.

Historical figures and great emperors of China were often associated with the dragon, like the legendary Chinese king known for his upright moral character and who established Chinese dynastic rule, Yu the Great. Chinese people refer to themselves as descendants of the dragon because the first Chinese imperial dynasty was said to have originated from dragons.

More recent famous figures born in the Year of the Dragon include J Robert Oppenheimer, Martin Luther King Jr, Bruce Lee, and Rihanna. Therefore, a dragon year is thought to usher in strong personality and leadership.

Dragons are depicted as bringing rain which ends droughts and nourishes the land, so they also represent prosperity and financial harvests.

Some customs in the business and work context to observe include sending clients and business associates impressive gift baskets before Chinese New Year known as "year-end gifts." It is also good to send new year greeting cards or emails to Chinese and Asian clients and business partners who celebrate, to wish them prosperity and success in the coming Lunar New Year. You may want to avoid planning important business meetings or conferences during the first week of the new year when families are celebrating.

At the workplace, many companies will arrange for a traditional lion dance to be performed on the premises on an auspicious day in the new year period to bring good luck, prosperity, and further business. It is also customary for companies and employers to give "start work" lucky envelopes containing money (also known as "hong bao" in Mandarin and "laisee" in Cantonese) to their employees, which flows from the tradition of adults giving the red envelopes to children. Getting in on the festive spirit, the Harneys Hong Kong office produced and distributed limited edition lucky envelopes, and wallets to clients and business associates and partners.

Following these cultural tips for businesses can ensure a smooth and productive relationship with Chinese and Asian business contacts over the new year period. Being mindful of holiday etiquette and traditions shows respect for cultural differences and allows relationships to continue strengthening in the Lunar New Year. Approaching Chinese New Year with patience, care and goodwill can pay off in the long run.

Harneys wishes everyone a prosperous and healthy Year of the Dragon!

