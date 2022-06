ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from China

Dousing The Phoenix – An Initial Decision On Australia's Creditor Defeating Dispositions Regime Herbert Smith Freehills The first case has been decided under Australia's statutory powers to set aside "creditor defeating dispositions".

Some Recent Trends In Oppression & Mismanagement Cases Under The Companies Act, 2013 Factum Law The provisions regulating oppression and mismanagement in companies are an integral part of corporate governance. They ensure that interests of a company are protected and that no shareholder or...

Winter is coming - and so are new duties for Incorporated Association board members Clifford Gouldson Lawyers Discussion about impending amendments imposed by the changes to the Associations Incorporation Act.

Mandatory Compliance For A Private Limited Company In India JusIP Private Limited Companies in India are governed by the Companies Act, 2013 under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and are required to undertake annual compliances...

SOPA & Statutory Demands Vincent Young There has been some confusion about whether debts which arise under Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) (the SOPA) can be enforced using a statutory demand.