ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In our previous webinar, we addressed a number of interesting questions from companies that want to or are already doing business in China. The issues we covered included set-up locations, virtual offices, registered capital injections and others; in fact, there were so many questions that we didn't have time to explore them all in the allotted time. We are therefore hosted a second webinar on 1 June to tackle some more of the issues about setting up and doing business in China. Welcome to ‘Frequently Asked Questions ¬¬– Part 2

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.