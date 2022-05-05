ARTICLE

In our first episode of INside Asia M&A, host Nanda Lau (Head of Corporate, China) explores with Joseph Fisher (Partner, Tokyo) and Ernst Müller (ESG and Natural Resources Law specialist, Johannesburg ) why ESG has become so important to dealmaking in APAC and how are ESG issues affecting M&A in the region. Joe and Ernst share with us examples of ESG considerations changing the nature of M&A transactions and the progress of ESG in Asia. Lastly, we take a look at what may come for ESG in the remaining of 2022 and beyond in APAC.

