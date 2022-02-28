Morrison & Foerster partner and global chair of the Private Equity Group Marcia Ellis is quoted in an article, "Some U.S.-listed Chinese stocks will need Beijing's approval to stay public in other overseas markets" published by CNBC on February 19, 2022.

In the article, Marcia suggested that U.S.-listed, China-based companies that pursue secondary or dual listings in Hong Kong only need the CAC's review if the regulator identifies a national security risk related to the companies' products or data processing. She also mentioned that's "a different threshold" from the CAC review required for listings outside of China in markets such as London or Singapore.

Read the full article.

Originally published by CNBC

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved