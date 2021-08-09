Morrison & Foerster partner, Vivian Yiu, has been quoted in an article "China Startups Shut Out of U.S. Face Tougher Hong Kong IPO Rules" published by Bloomberg. The article discusses an increasing number of startup companies turning to list in Hong Kong from the United States in light of the recent regulatory action from Beijing, and the concerns that these companies might face to be listed in Hong Kong.

Vivien said, "The Hong Kong regulators take a slightly more paternalistic approach to approving IPOs," noting that the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Market (HKEX) makes more stringent demands on companies planning a listing than its New York peers. "The big question is if companies list in Hong Kong whether they will get valuations as compelling as in the U.S.," Vivian added.

Read the full article (subscription required).

