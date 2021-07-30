Morrison & Foerster Partner and global chair of the private equity group, Marcia Ellis, is quoted in an article "Beijing's threat to VIEs triggers Wall Street angst over China stocks" published by Financial Times on July 28, 2021.

The article discussed the recent crackdown of a tutoring VIE by China that has triggered fears on other VIEs, raising the spectre of a broader disaster for some of the world's leading investors. "The government has made it harder and harder over the years to set up an offshore structure [but], over time, people figure out ways to deal with every hurdle the government throws up," Marcia said.

Read the full article (subscription required).

