China:
저장성 타이저우 여러 조치로 지적재산권 보호 강화
최근 한국의 한
화장품 그룹은
저장성 타이저우
공안에 편지를 보내
공안기관이 지적재산권 침해
범죄를 단속하고
기업의 합법적
권익을 효과적으로
수호한 것에 감사를
표했다.
지적재산권과
관련된 위법범죄를
타격하는 면에서
타이저우시공안은
온라인과
오프라인이 동시에
힘을 발휘하고
련결연구판단을
강화하며
지속적으로 중요한
사건이 뒤따르고
파차적으로
형사타격을
전개하여 기업의
합법적리익을
최대한
수호하는것을
견지했다.지난해
이후 72건을 적발해
342명을 강제
조치했다.
이밖에
타이저우시공안국은
판권국,
시장감독관리국과의
사업협동을 한층 더
강화하고
지적재산권형집행공동관리센터를
구축하여"공안주도,
부문련동,
기업참여"의
원천관리의 새로운
구도를
형성했다.인터넷플랫폼과의
협력메커니즘을
지속적으로
건전화하고 업종과
플랫폼의
자률규칙을
공동으로 모색하고
보완하며
인터넷관련
권리침해범죄를
방비하고 타격해야
한다.기업의
주체책임을 다지고
특정지역의
지적재산권보호규범표준을
제정하며 기업을
협조하여
산업관리매트릭스
표준화건설을
추진하고 상인들의
신의성실경영을
인도한다.
(출처:
인민공안보)
