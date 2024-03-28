The total number of copyright registrations nationwide reached 8,923,901 in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 40.46%, according to news released by the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC). Statistics show that a total of 6,428,277 non-software copyright registrations were completed nationwide in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 42.30%. Computer software copyright registrations reached 2,495,213 in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 35.95%. Both the number of registrations and the growth rate hit a five-year high.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12872

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.