During winter festivities it's very common to hear carols in every place: malls, shops, dental clinics, even in the street the Christmas music plays from hidden corners.

Have you ever wondered if it's legal to play these songs?

The copyright status of Christmas carols can vary, as it depends on when the carol was composed and the specific circumstances of its creation.

In general, many traditional Christmas carols, which have been around for a long time and are part of the public domain, are not protected by copyright. These include well-known carols like "Silent Night" and "Jingle Bells".

However, newer compositions or arrangements of traditional carols may be protected by copyright. For example, if a musician or songwriter creates a new version of a classic carol with original arrangements or lyrics, that specific version could be copyrighted.

It's essential to check the specific copyright status of a particular Christmas carol to determine whether it is protected or in the public domain before using or reproducing any material to ensure compliance with copyright laws.

One popular Christmas song that is generally considered to be in the public domain is "Jingle Bells". The song was composed by James Lord Pierpont and was first published in 1857. Since it is an old and widely recognized Christmas carol, it has likely entered the public domain, meaning that it is not protected by copyright.

[However, we shall never tire of repeating that specific arrangements or recordings of "Jingle Bells" by contemporary artists may still be under copyright protection. While the original composition is likely in the public domain, newer arrangements, performances, or recordings of the song may have their own copyright protection].

If you plan to use a particular version or recording of "Jingle Bells," especially if it is a recent or unique rendition, it's advisable to check the copyright status for that specific version to ensure compliance with copyright laws.

Anyway, while searching about this song, I discovered some interesting facts.

'Jingle Bells' wasn't the song's original name

The original name was actually "The One Horse Open Sleigh". The song was first performed on September 15, 1857, at Ordway Hall in Boston by blackface minstrel performer Johnny Pell. It was published under the title "The One Horse Open Sleigh" in September 1857. The song was later copyrighted as "Jingle Bells, or the One Horse Open Sleigh".

'Jingle Bells' was the first song ever broadcast from space

Nine days before Christmas in 1965, the two astronauts aboard Gemini 6 had just completed a rendezvous with Gemini 7 when the crew suddenly gave a troubling report to Mission Control:

"We have an object, looks like a satellite going from north to south, up in a polar orbit. He's in a very low trajectory traveling from north to south and has a very high climbing ratio. It looks like it might even be a ... Very low. Looks like he might be going to reenter soon. Stand by one ... You might just let me try to pick up that thing."

The tense report of the unidentified flying object was suddenly broken by the sound of "Jingle Bells" with "Wally" Schirra playing a tiny harmonica accompanied by Tom Stafford shaking a handful of small sleigh bells they had brought along for the space voyage. What a prank!

'Jingle Bells' was not intended to be a Christmas song

There is no mention of Christmas or any other holiday in the song. Some historical accounts report that the tune was first performed for a Thanksgiving service at the church of either Pierpont's father or brother, but the lyrics might have been too salacious for an ecclesiastical audience. Given the songwriter's rebellious nature, it shouldn't be surprising that "Jingle Bells" has a bit of a rebel-without-a-cause attitude. The less-known verses of the song describe picking up girls, drag-racing on snow and a high-speed crash. The lyrics "go it while you're young" in the final verse of the secular standard is hardly about a holy or silent night.

Christmas carols in China

As you know, Christmas is not traditionally celebrated in China. In most Chinese countries, Christmas is a day for couples, which sets it apart from the way other nations celebrate the holiday.

Nevertheless, some of the most well-known Christmas carols have their Chinese version: from the classical "平安夜" (píngānyè) which is "Silent Night" to (of course) "Jingle Bells": "圣诞领声" (shèngdàn lǐng shēng). The refrain dingdingdang recalls the sound of the bells.

Do you want to impress your friends with an easy Chinese version of a Christmas song?

You can choose one of the traditional kids carols: "祝你圣诞快乐" zhùnǐshèngdànkuàilè, translation of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "圣诞老人进城" (shèngdànlǎorén jìnchéng) which is "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town". They also have "Rudolph the red-nose reindeer"! check it out: 红鼻子鲁道夫 hóngbízi lǔdàofū.

Ready to sing aloud your Chinese Christmas song?

