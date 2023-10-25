China:
[IPassport] 孟加拉国议会通过《版权法2023》
25 October 2023
HFG Law & Intellectual Property
孟加拉国《版权法2023》旨在取代《版权法2020》，于
2023 年 9
月在议会获得通过。
《版权法2023》可视为孟加拉国在应对即将于
2026
年从最不发达国家转变为发展中国家所带来的挑战方面迈出的一步。
该版权法以覆盖除现有技术与作品外，能够覆盖所有可能出现的技术发展及艺术家在实体和数字领域的文学作品为目标。
除此之外，该法案还将其保护范围扩大到与通信技术相关的产品、活动、数据库以及由数字工具创作的设计。
该版权法将新的法律定义包含在内，如：匿名或假名作品所有人、数据库、公有领域、制作人、个人、民歌和民间文化。尤其是民间音乐、歌曲和文化的版权保护首次得到承认。事实上《版权法2023》中有整整一章涉及民间知识和民间文化的知识产权保护。
根据《马拉喀什条约》，《版权法2023》还新增了一项关于视障人士知识产权问题的条款。
除了制定新的内容，该法案还旨在引入更严厉、更严格的惩罚措施，以防止盗版行为。
对于出版、提供或表演他人内容或作品的行为，将处以
50 万塔卡（4500
美元）的罚款。对于侵犯电影版权的行为，将处以
1,000,000 塔卡（9,000
美元）和最长五年的监禁。
《版权法2023》也旨在加强孟加拉国的版权局。
