Trial run of online software copyright registration in China will start from June 1, according to a notice released by the Copyright Protection Center of China(CPCC) on May 25. From June 1, applicants will fill in the registration application information and upload the relevant application documents online, with no need to submit or mail the registration application materials to the copyright Center. Software copyright registration applications submitted before June 1 are still handled as before.

