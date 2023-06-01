The China Copyright Protection Center (CCPC) will start a trial operation of software copyright registration online from June 1st, 2023.

According to a notice released on May 25th, 2023, from June 1st, applicants will fill in the registration application information and upload the relevant application documents online, with no need to submit or mail the registration application materials to the CCPC.

In order to promote the high-quality development of software registration and improve the efficiency of software registration, the Copyright Center Mail Processing Center will no longer accept software copyright registration application materials sent after June 1st.

Software copyright registration applications submitted online before June 1st will still be processed in the same way.

The above new system will realize paperless online application and processing of software copyright registration, reducing the cost of printing materials for applicants and making the application more convenient.

In order to help you handle software copyright registration more smoothly after the new system is launched, we have compiled the following key points for your understanding.

Types of business processed online

All software copyright registration services, except for software copyright pledge registration, can be applied for and processed online. The online filing of software copyright pledge has not been launched yet, and it still needs to be processed offline.

Further Improvement of Account Real Name Authentication System

The employee account under the institutional account must complete real name authentication before proceeding with software copyright registration business.

The main optimization of the filling

All application materials are filled in online and uploaded for submission, no need to mail paper materials to the Copyright Center. The format of the submitted document is required to be a pdf file.

Scanned copy of certificate can be downloaded

The software copyright application submitted after the new system is launched, an electronic scanned copy of the software copyright registration certificate is provided and downloaded online

Processing of stock paper applications

The software copyright application submitted online before June 1st will still be processed in the original way, and CPCC also provides the function of converting the original paper application to online processing. After switching to online application, it will not be possible to switch back to offline processing. The application materials will be based on the information and documents submitted online.

The Copyright Protection Centre of China (CPCC) is an administrative office directly under the National Copyright Administration of China, which is in charge of copyright registration of works, computer software, copyright pledges, licensing and assignment filings, etc.

CPCC performs the duty as the national copyright registration institution in China and is the only Official Center in China for Computer Software Copyright Registration and Copyright Pledge Registration.

The CPCC service includes: Works' copyright register for domestic and international works (including literary, oral, music and dance, acrobats, art, architecture, photography, film and film alike works, sketch, maps and other graphic works, and model works etc.), Computer software Copyright Registry and Digital works' copyright registration based on DCI (Digital Copyright Identifier) system.

The notice can be read here (in Chinese).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.