국가판권국의 발표에 따르면 2022년 중국의 판권등록총수는 635.3144건으로 동기대비 1.42% 성장하여 재차 사상 최고치를 기록했다.

지난해 등록된 저작권 중 작품은 451만7천453건으로 전년 대비 13.39% 증가했고, 컴퓨터 소프트웨어는 183만5천341건으로 19.50% 감소했다.

중국저작권보호센터의 저작권에 대한 질권설정 통계에 따르면 지난해 전국에서 이뤄진 저작권의 질권설정 등록은 350건으로 전년 동기보다 5.91% 감소했다.보증총액은 54억5092만7500원(1원 약 19.0엔)으로 전년 대비 25.89% 증가했다.컴퓨터 소프트웨어 저작권 질권 등록은 282건으로 전년 동기 대비 17.06% 감소했다.

자료 출처: 중국 침범 단속 작업망

