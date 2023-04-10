China:
2022년 저작권 로그인 건수 635만건 넘어 역대 최다 또 경신
국가판권국의
발표에 따르면 2022년
중국의
판권등록총수는
635.3144건으로 동기대비
1.42% 성장하여 재차
사상 최고치를
기록했다.
지난해 등록된
저작권 중 작품은
451만7천453건으로 전년
대비 13.39% 증가했고,
컴퓨터
소프트웨어는
183만5천341건으로 19.50%
감소했다.
중국저작권보호센터의
저작권에 대한
질권설정 통계에
따르면 지난해
전국에서 이뤄진
저작권의 질권설정
등록은 350건으로
전년 동기보다 5.91%
감소했다.보증총액은
54억5092만7500원(1원 약
19.0엔)으로 전년 대비
25.89% 증가했다.컴퓨터
소프트웨어 저작권
질권 등록은
282건으로 전년 동기
대비 17.06% 감소했다.
자료 출처: 중국
침범 단속 작업망
